Cowboys fend off Tigers by the skin of their teeth in a 3-2 match

Sep. 8—KILLDEER, N.D. — The Killdeer Cowboys defended their home court to record a win for their first Region 7 matchup of the 2023 season. It was a hard fought battle against the New England Tigers, who came ready to put it all on the line. The match played a full extent of five sets, with back-and-forth victories and was action packed until the very end (25-12, 14-25, 25-17, 13-25, 17-15).

Both sides exhibited the ability to make smart plays, finding gaps on the floor but the biggest downfall to momentum were small, yet costly, mishaps. Killdeer was also without their starting setter due to injury, which affected their ability to create attacking situations. However, head coach Alan Asay said that his kids were ready to play, four of which finished the night with six attacks each.

At the end of the night senior Jamie Bugos led in assists with 16. Josey Anderson and fellow senior captain Makiah Fox led in digs with 18 and 12 respectively.

"We do have seven seniors on the team that got to play today, but our setters are pretty young," Asay said. "When we won the first set I think our motivation came down a little bit for the second game ... We got to work on consistency on serves. Serves are what killed us tonight in the second and fourth game. Those points turned it around one way or the other."

In the first set, the Cowboys went on three long runs on points to win 25-12. Senior middle blockers Kenley Botz and Maddie Lambert attacked from the net, tipping the ball over New England's blockers.

The Cowboys started well in the second game, but the Tigers would tie it up at 3 and then run away with it. Finding themselves behind by 10 points, Asay would call a timeout to effectively thwart the Tigers 6-0 run of points. However, it would only be momentarily, as New England would press on to win it with a 7-5 run.

"Our game plan was basically coming out and playing our hearts out and that is what they did and I am very proud of them for it," Shelley Stuber, New England Tigers head coach, said. "It was just capitalizing on small things that got us, but otherwise we played really well."

The roles would be reversed in the third set. After five initial ties in the set, Killdeer would inch their way to a sizable lead. The game was won by Anderson serving three consecutive aces from the service line.

The Tigers didn't let up and showed more aggressive play in the fourth set after a 9 point run to take a 17-7 lead. Senior captain and outside hitter Sophia Olsonawski showed great confidence in her passing and her attacks to help take their sizable lead. Senior Hayley Bollinger also contributed in kills, keeping Cowboys guessing in the direction of attack. A 4-point run capped the set and sent the game into a fifth and final game.

The final set was the most nail-biting, with no clear winner. The two teams continued to match each other in points and was tied at 15 when the Cowboys were finally able to take a match winning two-point lead. Neither side was ever ahead by more than two points in the game.

"Our practices are more new and more effective. We try to play game-like situations all the time and I think that is the difference for us," Asay said. "Other than that, we are motivated in our new gym. This is a fantastic place to play and our new Athletic Director coach [Nick] Walker, who has really helped to turn around all our programs."

Killdeer will be competing outside the region for their next contest at the Glenburn Tournament. New England will also be testing their mettle outside the region over the weekend, participating in the Center-Stanton Wildcat Invitational.