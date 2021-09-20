Cowboys felt like they were playing at home in Los Angeles

The Cowboys don’t play their home opener until Week Three, but they got a taste of what it will feel like to be the home team during Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

SoFi Stadium had plenty of Cowboys fans in attendance and they made their voices heard with “defense” chants on third downs and in other moments of the 20-17 Dallas victory. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said after the game that he didn’t feel like he was playing for the road team.

“We felt it. We heard it. And we loved it,” Lamb said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Cowboys Nation definitely came out. Felt like a home game.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley downplayed the impact of the Cowboys fans by saying he “didn’t hear them very much” and appreciated the energy of Chargers fans. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a scene like that since the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, however, and the Chargers will likely have to deal with a less robust home field advantage than they might like in the weeks to come as well.

