Cowboys fans won't be happy to hear that embattled OC Scott Linehan to return

Every fan base seems to have some target. In Washington, Redskins fans take every opportunity to bash president Bruce Allen, for example. In other cities it’s the quarterback or head coach.

For the Dallas Cowboys, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan gets blamed for everything. And, it seems, Cowboys fans have at least another year of complaining about him ahead.

On 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he expects Linehan to return for next season. Garrett told 105.3 The Fan he doesn’t expect any significant changes.

Presumably, Cowboys fans are taking that news very calmly.

Even after the Cowboys swung a 3-5 start into an NFC East title and a playoff win, there is a lot of angst in Dallas.

People still criticize Garrett (we see you, Terrell Owens), and there will be months for the Tony Romo truthers to kick up the strange Dak Prescott-Romo arguments.

But Linehan is the one everyone seems to agree on. There’s no shortage of Linehan mentions on social media, and not many of them are positive. Linehan, who has been Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, guided an offense that was 22nd in points and yards this season. It’s not really his fault that the front office didn’t give him any decent receiving options until the midseason Amari Cooper trade, or that center Travis Frederick missed the entire season.

Maybe that’s why Garrett seems willing to stick with him, though Cowboys fans won’t like it.

Garrett didn’t say if he’d change any of Linehan’s responsibilities, but it doesn’t seem so considering he said there would be no significant changes.

Unless there’s a change of heart or owner Jerry Jones forces his way into the conversation, Linehan will still be running the offense. And Cowboys fans will still have something familiar to gripe about if anything goes wrong.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan will return next season, coach Jason Garrett said. (AP)

