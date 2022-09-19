Cowboys fans relentlessly troll Stephen A. Smith after Steelers’ loss to Patriots

Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t waste any time when presented with an opportunity to troll ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-14 loss at home to the New England Patriots.

Smith has openly trolled Cowboys fans after losses over the years, including their season-opening loss against former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How fitting that things came full circle on Sunday with the Steelers dropping their first loss of the season to the Patriots.

That opened the floodgates for Cowboys fans to relentlessly troll Smith, while also celebrating their team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith posted a video on social media calling the team “lucky.”

Damn Lucky Asses! pic.twitter.com/vNpxmkR0Nu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Cowboys fans found joy in being Patriots fans for at least one day. Here’s what they’re saying about Smith and the Steelers after the Week 2 loss.

Cowboys fans kept receipts, following Steelers loss to the Patriots

Atlease ur steelers won oh wait — steve shabazz (@timmy112) September 19, 2022

Your STEELERS weren’t LUCKY TODAY!!!🤣🤣🤣 — Demetrius Gadson (@dgadson1999) September 19, 2022

How the Steelers do pic.twitter.com/Um5Du6eUeA — False Allegations (@mitiejuggernaut) September 19, 2022

Enjoy the week! Steelers took an L too by the way 🤣🤣🤣🤫 pic.twitter.com/NLUfEIrm2o — 242dark (@zhivargo1) September 19, 2022

No laughing today Stephen A…hahaha!!! — Pamela (@paal30) September 19, 2022

Hey @stephenasmith, how bout dem Cowboys?!?!??! I don't think ur Steelers won. @mspears96 make sure u remind SAS about our win 2day. #CowboysNation let Stephen A hear from us. 🏈🏈✊🏾✊🏾♊️💯 — SignOTheTimes (@SignOTheTimes1) September 18, 2022

I’m not a diehard Cowboy Fan but I’m just happy Stephen A Smith won’t be doing all that unnecessary yelling and screaming he does each morning. His Steelers lost too! Makes the day even better — UncleBryson 🕵🏾‍♂️ (@BrysonBradford) September 18, 2022

I see your Steelers didn’t get so lucky. Bring that same energy to the table on tomorrow’s show! #unluckyasses — Dirk Miller (@dirkmillz) September 19, 2022

Anybody seen @stephenasmith Or does he only come out when his FAVORITE team @dallascowboys lose! 🤣🤣🤣 How about those Steelers who you claim to be your team! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😚 #FirstTake #ESPN — Not that OJ Simpson (@Bassrunners) September 18, 2022

Fantastic win. The cream is shutting @stephenasmith a$$ up for at least another week. The cherry is the Steelers losing, too. LOLOL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KfSkJ4kVo9 — That Virgo Life (@tryn2be_atpeace) September 18, 2022

@stephenasmith got on that heaven blue , that’s where the #steelers went — Redd (@DlewisII) September 19, 2022

@stephenasmith Looks like your QB pick under the most pressure this week is actually applying the pressure!!!! Now how about those Steelers? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#signed #Cowboys #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/YtVmHK52cm — Patrice Baugh (@Triczee) September 18, 2022

@stephenasmith looks like your pick for QB under the most pressure this week Cooper Rush is applying the pressure!!!! Now How about those Steelers?! #CowboysFootball #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/wZAJWxhJ2q — Patrice Baugh (@Triczee) September 18, 2022

What a Sunday for you. First the Steelers lose to the Pats and Cowboys win 🤣🤣🤣 — John Benavidez (@jb2001rams) September 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire