Cowboys fans relentlessly troll Stephen A. Smith after Steelers’ loss to Patriots

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read

Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t waste any time when presented with an opportunity to troll ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-14 loss at home to the New England Patriots.

Smith has openly trolled Cowboys fans after losses over the years, including their season-opening loss against former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How fitting that things came full circle on Sunday with the Steelers dropping their first loss of the season to the Patriots.

That opened the floodgates for Cowboys fans to relentlessly troll Smith, while also celebrating their team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith posted a video on social media calling the team “lucky.”

Meanwhile, Cowboys fans found joy in being Patriots fans for at least one day. Here’s what they’re saying about Smith and the Steelers after the Week 2 loss.

Cowboys fans kept receipts, following Steelers loss to the Patriots

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

