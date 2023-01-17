Cowboys fans raucously chant for 49ers matchup after eliminating Buccaneers

Cowboys fans raucously chant 'We want Niners' after axing Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Be careful what you wish for.

After the 49ers knocked the Cowboys out of the NFL playoffs in last year's wild-card game, it looks like Dallas fans are more than ready for a rematch in this year's divisional round.

The Cowboys' 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday night eliminated Tom Brady and Co. from the postseason. It also set Dallas up to face San Francisco on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, bringing up old wounds from last January for quarterback Dak Prescott.

“[For] me and this team, that’s a scar,” Prescott said of last year's down-to-the-wire playoff loss to the 49ers. “That one hurts. It will hurt for the rest of my career, and it will be a motivation throughout my career, just to make sure I’m preparing the right way, leaving no doubt in the preparation."

The Cowboys-49ers rivalry is one that goes back decades, and it has experienced a recent revival thanks to plenty of playoff drama.

But with only one of the teams able to advance this season -- again -- both Dallas and its fanbase seem more than ready for the challenge.

