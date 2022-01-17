Cowboys fans hurl trash at refs after loss; Dak Prescott says 'credit to them'

Cowboys fans pelt refs with trash; Dak calls it 'credit to them' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Cowboys and their fans expected big things from the team this year, so their crushing 23-17 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday means another season in Big D ends in Big Disappointment.

The Cowboys' lack of discipline led to several costly penalties and quarterback Dak Prescott's decision to run up the middle as the clock ticked down while not possessing any timeouts cost Dallas in the end, but after the game, the fans in Dallas decided to direct their anger at the officiating crew.

NFL Media's Jane Slater captured video after the game of fans in AT&T Stadium throwing trash as players and referees run up the tunnel to the locker rooms.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence batted away an object that was about to hit him, and he later told reporters the trash wasn't being directed at him or any other players.

“That s—t was aimed at the refs," Lawrence said. "That wasn’t aimed at me or our team.”

When reporters asked Prescott about the fans throwing trash on the field, he initially thought their actions were directed at Cowboys players and "expressed disappointment," per ESPN's Ed Werder.

But when Prescott was told the fans were actually throwing things at the refs, his tone changed.

"A credit to them then," Prescott told reporters.

Dak Prescott asked about fans throwing debris after game. When thought fans throwing things at Cowboys and struck Demarcus Lawrence, he expressed disappointment. Then he was told fans threw trash at officials.



â€œCredit to them then,â€ Dak said. pic.twitter.com/Ir3jmlKCkn — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 17, 2022

Prescott didn't take up reporters on their offer to walk back his comments.

Dak Prescott was given an opportunity, in the final question of the press conference, to back off this comment, and re-think it.



He passed. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys were called for 14 penalties resulting in the loss of 89 yards in the game, while Prescott and the rest of the offensive weren't able to get set fast enough to spike the ball as the clock ran out in regulation.

Fans always look for someone to blame after a tough loss, but throwing trash on the field or at people isn't the way to go about it. And Prescott likely will regret his comments soon.