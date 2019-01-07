Cowboys fans could be storming the Coliseum

America’s Team could soon be taking over America’s second biggest city.

The Rams have issued a reminder that tickets to Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys at the L.A. Coliseuim are available to be purchased. And if Rams fans haven’t Cowboys fans definitely will.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cowboys fans don’t travel well per se; they’re simply already everywhere. The fact that they’ve had so little postseason success since winning their last Super Bowl 23 years ago is a testament to the power of the brand.

But the last year the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was the first year of a two-decade NFL hiatus from L.A., and a generation of Angelenos grew up free to root for any team, including the one that squatted on a nickname that resonates from coast to coast.

Remember the 2016 preseason game between the Cowboys and Rams that marked the NFL’s return to L.A.? That meaningless game had a postseason vibe. This very meaningful postseason game will have a Super Bowl vibe. And it could feel a lot like a Super Bowl being played in Dallas.

And that could help Dallas secure the ability to play for a berth in the Super Bowl for the first time since January 1996.