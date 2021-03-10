Cowboys Fan Plan: Training camp at Oxnard, full attendance at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys held their first in-person press conference since the club announced Mike McCarthy as the head coach in January 2020. While wacing poetic over the extension of franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones revealed two major developments.

Jones told reporters the Cowboys plan to once again travel to Oxnard, California for training camp, which they were unable to do last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team also expects the full allotment of fans in AT&T Stadium this fall after leading the league in truncated attendance last season.

“Now we are going to Oxnard, we are going to have training camp, we are going to do it safe. We’re going to have that stadium full, and we are going to do it safe. We had the most [fans] out there last year.” Jones would end his statement by once again reassuring the crowd, “And we’re going to do it safe.”

From 2011 until 2019, Cowboys fans flocked to Southern California to watch their favorite team in action in training camp. Due to Covid-19 restrictions 2020 marked the first training camp in a decade the Cowboys didn’t travel to the familiar locale. The Cowboys owner made it clear that his club intends to return to the tradition of traveling to Oxnard for a training camp in front of fans.

The Cowboys averaged 28,000 fans at home games in 2020, over 12,000 more people than the second-most, and 13 franchises didn’t see a single fan at home games. Despite leading the league, 28,000 is still a far cry from the roughly 90,000 home fans that Dallas averaged in 2019. Jones has a plan however, and claims the club will fill the stadium to capacity in 2021, while doing so as safely as possible.

Hosting these fans-filled events in the safest possible manner will surely be a difficult task, and it’ll be intriguing to see the measures Jones and the Cowboys take to achieve their goals. They continuously spoke of their efforts to do so and to continue being able to make their claim that no one in attendance contracted COVID-19 from their events.

