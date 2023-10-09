Cowboys fan on phone during game vs. 49ers explains viral moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — As the 49ers beat down the Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday night, an NBC broadcast camera focused on a dejected Dallas fan talking on his phone in the Levi's Stadium stands. The image instantly became a social media meme, with many wondering who was on the other end of the line.

Whoever this fan is calling is not going to be able to help the Cowboys 😂 pic.twitter.com/ntKNShvBOq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

As the game wound down to the final minutes, NBC Sports Bay Area found the man -- Eugene Hernandez, a Cowboys fan from Lodi -- and discovered whom he really had on his phone.

Met the #Cowboys “phone guy” Eugene Hernandez, who has become an instant meme, and found out who he was talking to! pic.twitter.com/RRmXEFwj1k — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 9, 2023

“I’ve been a Cowboys fan my whole life,” Hernandez said. “It’s because of my grandmother. She has always been a Cowboys fan.”

Hernandez explained that his grandma had an affinity for the Cowboys after growing up in Texas. The family later relocated to Stockton but kept their Dallas fandom.

This wasn't Hernandez’s first time seeing the Cowboys lose at Levi’s, as he also attended last season's divisional-round playoff loss. While he has yet to see his team win in Northern California, he said that won’t stop him from visiting.

As for that phone call, Hernandez shared that it wasn't to order a ride home from the stadium, nor an attempt to book an earlier flight. Hernandez shared he was talking to his cousin, who told him he was on the NBC broadcast looking less than pleased.

Hernandez’s expression was warranted, though, considering the Cowboys' performance Sunday night.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast