Cowboys will face first-round draft picks in 14 of 17 weeks

It can be tough for teams to watch highly-ranked players they liked go to other rosters on draft weekend. It’s even harder when they know they’ll have to face those talented players as opponents.

While the Cowboys are excited about their own crop of 2023 draft picks, they also know that 14 of the top prospects will line up against them during the regular season in unfamiliar uniforms (and several of them will do so twice). And ten of those first-round selections were taken within the Top 20 picks.

While no one yet knows when any particular matchup will be scheduled for, the Cowboys can plan now to see each of these first-round draft picks up close and personal at some point in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jalen Carter, DE Nolan Smith

Nov 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) celebrates during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were considered by most to be the big winners of the 2023 draft, thanks in large part to landing Carter, the defensive tackle out of Georgia, perhaps the single best prospect in the entire class. Philadelphia gave up a fourth-rounder next year to get him, but the massive Carter will terrorize the Cowboys twice every season for years to come.

Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Philly went right back to Georgia with their second pick of the first round, selecting defensive end Smith. He’s undersized by edge rusher standards but has earned a reputation as an elite athlete, so the Cowboys will have to dedicate considerable resources to blocking him.

New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) breaks up a pass for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

An ideally-sized corner with serious speed, Banks was thought to be a Cowboys target, but the Giants scooped the Maryland product two picks early and gave up a pair of late-round picks to do so. He’s a terrific athlete and will partner with fellow corner Adoree’ Jackson, matching up against some of the best receivers in the game in the NFC East.

Washington Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes

Nov 19, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) returns an interception for a touchdown against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State’s Forbes finished a three-year college career with 14 interceptions and 17 pass breakups, going against a brutal SEC schedule of opponents. One intuitive pick-six of a Will Levis screen pass stood out to Washington’s personnel department in Banks’s film and perhaps convinced the club to take him over other higher-ranked corners.

Arizona Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) blocks Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Jordan Williams (59) during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Arizona traded back from No. 3 but still ended up with the top tackle in the draft. A mountain of a man, Johnson allowed just 14 total pressures in 449 pass-blocking snaps last year at Ohio State. The Cardinals, however, gave up 46 sacks last year, so the 6-foot-6 Johnson looks to be an instant upgrade to their O-line.

Buffalo Bills: TE Dalton Kincaid

Widely thought to be a possibility for Dallas at No. 26, the Bills jumped up to grab the Utah prospect at 25. He’s listed as a tight end, but Kincaid is a receiver who blocks once in a while. He’ll be a huge target for Josh Allen in the Buffalo passing game, partnering with Dawson Knox and allowing the Bills to execute more 12 personnel.

Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) goes through his pregame warmup routine before the Crimson Tide faced Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will face the draft’s top pick during the 2023 season in Alabama’s Young. The 20221 Heisman winner has undeniable skills and ability; his smallish frame is the biggest knock on him as he enters the pros. Coach Frank Reich has placed veteran playmakers around him in Adam Thielen and Miles Sanders.

Detroit Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be a double dose of first-rounders when the Cowboys host Detroit in 2023. Alabama’s Gibbs figures to be the primary backfield weapon after the Lions made a bizarre leap to get him at No. 12 and then traded D’Andre Swift away. He’s lightning-fast and a superb receiving threat, though; no one will care if he was a reach if he plays to his potential.

Another Hawkeye headed to the NFL! Congratulations to this year’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Jack Campbell, on being drafted #18 overall by the Lions 💛🖤🏈 pic.twitter.com/Iu2u8hDOqY — University of Iowa (@uiowa) April 28, 2023

The Lions surprised everyone a second time by selecting one of the top linebackers in the draft. Iowa’s Campbell wasn’t a value pick at 18; he could have been had quite a bit later, but he fits coach Dan Campbell’s personality to a T. Alongside last year’s first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions defense could be roaring again soon.

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston

December 31, 2022, 2022; Glendale, Ariz; USA; TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson (1) runs a route against Michigan during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

Many believed the Cowboys were hoping to land the local product from TCU. A tall receiver who poses matchup problems, Johnston joins a Chargers WR corps that includes Mike Williams and Keenan Allen under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Johnston’s struggled some with drops, though, something the Cowboys secondary will no doubt key on when they play in L.A.

Los Angeles Rams

No first-round pick in 2023

Miami Dolphins

No first-round pick in 2023

New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez hauls in an interception as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

The Oregon prospect was nearly a forgotten man in the first round, but New England managed to net one of the top corners in the draft class, even after moving back to the 17th overall pick. He’s textbook size for the position and has impressive speed, traits that head coach Bill Belichick will put to work in a revamped Patriots secondary when they visit AT&T Stadium.

New York Jets: DE Will McDonald IV

Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes as Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) goes up for the tip during the second half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets knew they had to beef up their offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers, but the Iowa State edge rusher was just too good to pass up with the 15th pick. McDonald finished his college career with pressures on a staggering 14.7% of his pass-rushing snaps, recording 34 sacks and 42 TFLs for the Cyclones.

San Francisco 49ers

No first-round pick in 2023

Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle needed D-line help, but opted to use the fifth overall pick on the shutdown corner from Illinois. The highest-graded cornerback in the Power Five last year, Witherspoon hasn’t allowed a touchdown since 2021… and then, just one.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled on a kick return by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Njigba was a Top-10 prospect despite being limited by a hamstring in 2022. Long linked to the Cowboys in the pre-draft process, the DFW native instead joins a Seahawks group that includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He’s a steal for Seattle with the 20th overall pick and will test the Cowboys secondary in a Dallas home game.

