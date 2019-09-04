Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are reportedly closing in on a new deal to keep the star RB in the Lone Star State

The Ezekiel Eliott saga may be finally nearing its end.

After initial reports Tuesday morning stated that Elliott would be heading back to Dallas as the prospect of a new contract became more plausible following his hiatus in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, things have since heated up.

Elliott landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International airport later on Tuesday, and his agent Rocky Arceneaux said that a new deal is 'very close.'

It's not clear what the terms of the deal are just yet, though a report from NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk had it in the six-year, $90 million range.

While the news is positive for the Cowboys and Elliott, the Redskins probably aren't feeling as giddy.

Washington is scheduled to see Dallas in Week 2, and the return of last year's leading rusher in the NFL will make the task of defending them that much harder.

