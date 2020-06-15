Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott among players who test positive for coronavirus: Report

Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly among the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for the novel coronavirus with the opening of training camp a few weeks away.

Neither of the players has been at the team’s training facility and the teams are following the proper health protocols, the NFL Network reported. Elliott's agent told the network that the running back was feeling good.

None of the other players who tested positive for COVID-19 were identified.

Elliott appeared to respond to the report in a series of tweets.

Although team facilities are open for key personnel, coaches and players rehabbing injuries, health players have been barred from the complexes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Remote programs have taken the place of on-site work.

The league announced last week that virtual offseason programs were extended through June 26.

“We will continue working with the NFLPA to conclude the remaining protocols and finalize arrangements for the safe opening of training camps next month,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

More training camps are set to open next month. Several options are available, from earlier opening for in-person meetings and physical exams, to pushing back or reducing the preseason.

The NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game is still set for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. The NFL’s first game of the season is set for Sept. 10 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

