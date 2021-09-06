Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott has 2020 in rearview, ready to make it, defenders vanishing points
Can he return to form? When all of the conjecture is stripped away, when the workout video stops looping, when the Hard Knocks cameras stop rolling, there’s really only one core question remaining. Can Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott return to the form that won him the title of game’s most productive back three years in a row to start his career? 2018 feels like a long time ago, but for three consecutive years Elliott averaged more yards per game than every other back in the league.
He’d have won three straight rushing championships if the league’s hadn’t decided they were going to use him to punish owner Jerry Jones in 2017, stripping him of six games from his schedule. And although Elliott had a strong year in 2019, his numbers have been in decline each of the last two seasons, culminating in the worst year of his career in 2020.
The 2020 season started out rough for all of the NFL, with the offseason cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elliott caught Covid-19 in the summer and it did impact him, causing him to suspend his workout routine. He disclosed that it did cause him to experience shortness of breath and while he has never confirmed it publicly, for many people who experience that symptom, a return to normal breathing ability can take months to happen.
Whether or not that played a role, Elliott certainly wasn’t himself in the early going, fumbling twice in a ball game for the first time since Week 2 of his rookie season. Then he did it again a month later, totaling five fumbles in the first six games. Perhaps he was trying to carry too much of the burden with an injury-ravaged offensive line in front of him and the worst defensive performance in recent memory putting the offense behind the eight ball.
When QB Dak Prescott went down in Week 5, the defensive attention focused squarely on him, only there was no help from the decimated line. He gained just 387 over seven games from Week 3 through Week 9, a total he’s surpassed over three games four different times in his career. Hamstring and calf issues followed, causing him to miss his first ever game due to injury.
The end result was a 979-yard, six-touchdown season Elliott would like to wipe from his memory.
So he went about that this past offseason. He worked on losing weight, shedding 10 pounds and being in phenomenal condition by the time training camp rolled around. He started working with RB guru Josh Hicks to quicken his footsteps and looked to regain some of the phone-booth and breakaway quickness he may have lost.
And now? The regular season awaits and his chance to restore the luster. Our player profile countdown series continues with No. 21, RB Ezekiel Elliott.
Background Detail
Jersey No.: 21 Position: Running Back Age: 26 Height: 6-foot Weight: 218 pounds Hometown: St. Louis, MO High School: John Burroughs College: Ohio State Draft: 2016 Draft, Round 1, No. 4 Acquired: Original draft pick
Mini Gallery
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Stats and Salary Details
Dallas Cowboys
Year
Games
Starts
PFF Overall Grade
DVOA (Rank)
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Receptions
Yards
TDs
2020
15
15
65.3
27
979
6
52
338
2
2019
16
16
77.0
4
1357
12
54
420
2
2018
15
15
76.7
20
1434
6
77
567
3
2017
10
10
69.5
8
983
7
26
269
2
2016
15
15
77.0
6
1631
15
32
363
1
Salary Details
From OverTheCap
Year
PS Base Salary
Prorated SB
G'teed Salary
Cap Number
Age
2021
$1,000,000
$5,820,000
$1,000,000
$6,820,000
26
2022
$12,400,000
$5,820,000
$12,400,000
$18,220,000
27
2023
$10,900,000
$5,820,000
$-
$16,720,000
28
2024
$10,000,000
$4,320,000
$-
$14,320,000
29
2025
$15,400,000
$1,720,000
$-
$17,120,000
30
2026
$16,600,000
$0
$-
$16,600,000
31
TOTAL REMAINING
$66,300,000
$23,500,000
$13,400,000
$89,800,000
-
3 Pro Bowls (2016, 2017, 2019)
First-Team All Pro (2016)
All-Rookie Team (2016)
Player Profile
When Elliott broke into the league, the Cowboys offense was designed around him. Over the last several years, Prescott has emerged as a capable franchise quarterback and rightfully so, the passing game is the main thrust of Dallas' attack now. With a healthy offensive line and the weapons on the outside, Elliott should have a season of unstacked boxes and excellent running lanes in front of him. If all those factors last for the entirety of the season, then 2021 will be the ultimate litmus test on the front office's investment in him. Elliott's done the work to bring himself to the highest level for the new season, and he'll be looking to silence doubters who subscribe to the theory that running backs don't matter, they don't deserve big paydays because they are incapable of maintaining high levels of success when the mileage starts to pile up. Prior to 2020, Elliott was the unicorn work-horse back who had been able to avoid the injuries that come with high levels of carries through college and the pros. Detractors will not allow for the excuses as to all that went into the down season, the only thing that will quiet them is a bounce back to the form that earned him the big payday.
This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.
