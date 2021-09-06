Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott has 2020 in rearview, ready to make it, defenders vanishing points

Can he return to form? When all of the conjecture is stripped away, when the workout video stops looping, when the Hard Knocks cameras stop rolling, there’s really only one core question remaining. Can Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott return to the form that won him the title of game’s most productive back three years in a row to start his career? 2018 feels like a long time ago, but for three consecutive years Elliott averaged more yards per game than every other back in the league.

He’d have won three straight rushing championships if the league’s hadn’t decided they were going to use him to punish owner Jerry Jones in 2017, stripping him of six games from his schedule. And although Elliott had a strong year in 2019, his numbers have been in decline each of the last two seasons, culminating in the worst year of his career in 2020.

The 2020 season started out rough for all of the NFL, with the offseason cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elliott caught Covid-19 in the summer and it did impact him, causing him to suspend his workout routine. He disclosed that it did cause him to experience shortness of breath and while he has never confirmed it publicly, for many people who experience that symptom, a return to normal breathing ability can take months to happen.

Whether or not that played a role, Elliott certainly wasn’t himself in the early going, fumbling twice in a ball game for the first time since Week 2 of his rookie season. Then he did it again a month later, totaling five fumbles in the first six games. Perhaps he was trying to carry too much of the burden with an injury-ravaged offensive line in front of him and the worst defensive performance in recent memory putting the offense behind the eight ball.

When QB Dak Prescott went down in Week 5, the defensive attention focused squarely on him, only there was no help from the decimated line. He gained just 387 over seven games from Week 3 through Week 9, a total he’s surpassed over three games four different times in his career. Hamstring and calf issues followed, causing him to miss his first ever game due to injury.

The end result was a 979-yard, six-touchdown season Elliott would like to wipe from his memory.

So he went about that this past offseason. He worked on losing weight, shedding 10 pounds and being in phenomenal condition by the time training camp rolled around. He started working with RB guru Josh Hicks to quicken his footsteps and looked to regain some of the phone-booth and breakaway quickness he may have lost.

And now? The regular season awaits and his chance to restore the luster. Our player profile countdown series continues with No. 21, RB Ezekiel Elliott.

Background Detail

Jersey No.: 21 Position: Running Back Age: 26 Height: 6-foot Weight: 218 pounds Hometown: St. Louis, MO High School: John Burroughs College: Ohio State Draft: 2016 Draft, Round 1, No. 4 Acquired: Original draft pick

Mini Gallery

Stats and Salary Details

Dallas Cowboys Year Games Starts PFF Overall Grade DVOA (Rank) Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Yards TDs 2020 15 15 65.3 27 979 6 52 338 2 2019 16 16 77.0 4 1357 12 54 420 2 2018 15 15 76.7 20 1434 6 77 567 3 2017 10 10 69.5 8 983 7 26 269 2 2016 15 15 77.0 6 1631 15 32 363 1

Salary Details From OverTheCap Year PS Base Salary Prorated SB G'teed Salary Cap Number Age 2021 $1,000,000 $5,820,000 $1,000,000 $6,820,000 26 2022 $12,400,000 $5,820,000 $12,400,000 $18,220,000 27 2023 $10,900,000 $5,820,000 $- $16,720,000 28 2024 $10,000,000 $4,320,000 $- $14,320,000 29 2025 $15,400,000 $1,720,000 $- $17,120,000 30 2026 $16,600,000 $0 $- $16,600,000 31 TOTAL REMAINING $66,300,000 $23,500,000 $13,400,000 $89,800,000 -

3 Pro Bowls (2016, 2017, 2019)

First-Team All Pro (2016)

All-Rookie Team (2016)

Player Profile

When Elliott broke into the league, the Cowboys offense was designed around him. Over the last several years, Prescott has emerged as a capable franchise quarterback and rightfully so, the passing game is the main thrust of Dallas' attack now. With a healthy offensive line and the weapons on the outside, Elliott should have a season of unstacked boxes and excellent running lanes in front of him. If all those factors last for the entirety of the season, then 2021 will be the ultimate litmus test on the front office's investment in him. Elliott's done the work to bring himself to the highest level for the new season, and he'll be looking to silence doubters who subscribe to the theory that running backs don't matter, they don't deserve big paydays because they are incapable of maintaining high levels of success when the mileage starts to pile up. Prior to 2020, Elliott was the unicorn work-horse back who had been able to avoid the injuries that come with high levels of carries through college and the pros. Detractors will not allow for the excuses as to all that went into the down season, the only thing that will quiet them is a bounce back to the form that earned him the big payday.

