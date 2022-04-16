With Cowboys eyeing the role, Travis Jones checks several boxes for 1T in the draft

Cowboys fans have long been clamoring for a big one tech, almost as long or if not longer than they have wanted a free safety who can roam the field. The primary option for the entire draft is Georgia’s Jordan Davis, one of the 30 visitors, but what if he isn’t available?

Uconn’s big body answer is defensive tackle Travis Jones. The junior lineman from New Haven is seen as the next-best option on many a draft board, and there’s plenty of reasons why. His time as a Huskie wasn’t filled with much winning, the university going 4-33 during his three years. That time came with two coaches, as Randy Edsall retired in the middle of 2021. Jones’ play remained stellar, though with 133 tackles, and his after-college circuit included an impressive week at the Senior Bowl and quality testing numbers.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 325

Jersey Number: 57

Tackles (2021): 16 solo tackles, 48 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

Travis Jones is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.4 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 84 out of 1378 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/sQ7NxDgqdl #RAS pic.twitter.com/zp9i3u84Vy — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Indiana (2019), Clemson (2021), Purdue (2021)

Best Game: Purdue (2021)

Worst Game: Indiana (2019)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Explosiveness: Very explosive off the snap, his pad level can get high when he shoots out of his stance, but it’s only on occasion.

Pad Level/Leverage: His pad level can get high on occasion, its not a big occurrence, but it is something to work on. He gains leverage with ease. Quickly places his hands establishing leverage on the offensive lineman.

Pass Rush Plan: Lacks a true plan of attack, attempts to overwhelm blockers with his size and power, and when that doesn’t work he is too engaged to get to his counters.

Flexibility: Lacks any real ankle flexion to bend around an offensive lineman.

Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability: Can generate interior pressure fairly quickly if he lands his initial pass rush move. If he doesn’t, he works to disengage from the blocker to cause pressure, but he doesn’t consistently cause pressure.

Performance Evaluation:

Run Defense: Very good anchor against the run, able to cement himself in the ground against double teams and gain proper leverage to win the rep and make the stop. Able to cross face of offensive lineman.

Versatility: Saw him align at head on 0 tech, he played 1 tech from time to time, even saw him head on 2 tech on occasion. Versatility along the interior of the defensive line is not a concern.

Strength/Power: Gets interior pressure quite quickly, has heavy hands and attacks with power. Has a nasty bull rush, when he engages the offensive lineman with both hands he is likely walking the offensive lineman back, collapsing the pocket.

Block Shedding: Struggles to get to counters, and gets tied up easily. When he lands his initial pass rush move it is with heavy hands and is able to disengage with ease.

Hand Usage: Active hands, constantly working to disengage from blockers. Has a good push, pull move he’ll go to after working on offensive lineman all game with his bull rush. Lacks a toolbox of counters to go to when he is locked up.

Strengths:

Has very heavy hands, able to collapse the pocket with power, or if he gets hands on the offensive lineman he can toss them aside. Has active, but not the most consistent hands. Very good anchor against the run, can eat up double teams and hold his ground. Explosive off the snap and has flashes of being a forceful gap shooter.

Weaknesses:

His pad level can get high on occasion, and his pass rush moves don’t always land. When they don’t land, he struggles to get to counters. Lacks any real ankle flexion, and lacks a true plan of attack.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys have heard the fans clamor for a defensive tackle and have spent three picks at the position in the past two drafts. Those picks were Neville Gallimore (82nd in 2020), Osa Odighizuwa (75th in 2021) and Quinton Bohanna (192nd in 2021). Gallimore has had more of an impact as time goes on, and we saw some flashes from Odighizuwa in his rookie year, but we didn’t see much from Bohanna. The difference between Gallimore, Odighizuwa and Bohanna is their position. Yes they all the player interior defensive line, but Bohanna is a one tech (a run stuffer, someone who eats up blocks and space) while Gallimore and Odighizuwa are three techs (more of pass rushers).

If the Cowboys stick to their past philosophies, they won’t value a true one technique very highly; so even if Jordan Davis is available there is reason to believe he will not be the pick. Travis Jones would be a very good consolation prize. He is a run stuffer, who anchors in well and can eat up double teams. He has immense power and most of his moves stem from that. If he can develop any finesse to his game, and works on landing his pass rush moves on a more consistent basis, he can become a complete player. He would require more draft capital than the Cowboys have spent on the position in the past, but since he’s more than likely not a first rounder, it is not out of the realm of possibilities.

Prospect Grade:

Explosiveness (15) 12 Strength/Power (10) 9.2 Pad Level/Leverage (10) 8 Block Shedding (10) 7 Pass Rush Plan (10) 7 Hand Usage (10) 7.85 Run Defense (10) 9.2 Flexibility (10) 6 Versatility (5) 3.5 Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability (10) 8.75

Final Grade:

78.5, 3rd round player

