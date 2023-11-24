Cowboys extend home winning streak to 13 with 45-10 win over Commanders

By the time DaRon Bland set an NFL record, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was chilling on the sideline with a turkey leg in hand. The Cowboys did what the Cowboys have done at home this season.

They won again, extending their home winning streak to 13 games. That's the season-longest winning streak in team history behind the 18 home games in row that the Cowboys won from 1979-81.

Dallas scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to thrash the Commanders 45-10 on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys moved to 8-3, while the Commanders fell to 4-8 with the Ron Rivera Watch now commencing.

Dallas has beaten the Jets, Patriots, Rams, Giants and Commanders 205-60 at AT&T Stadium. They have not trailed in any game at home this season.

Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Rico Dowdle for 15 yards, Brandin Cooks for 31 yards, CeeDee Lamb for 15 yards and KaVontae Turpin for 34 yards on his scoring plays. He was 22-of-32 and had a 142.1 passer rating.

Cooks caught four passes for 72 yards and Lamb four for 53.

Bland had the final score, returning an interception for a touchdown for the fifth time this season. His 63-yard pick-six broke the NFL record he had shared with Eric Allen (1993), Ken Houston (1971), and Jim Kearney (1972) since last week.

His other touchdowns this season covered 22 yards against Daniel Jones, 54 yards against Mac Jones, 30 yards against Matthew Stafford and 30 yards against Bryce Young, with his pick of Young coming last week.

Sam Howell, Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson had shots at keeping Bland out of the end zone on a pass intended for Jahan Dotson that Bland jumped.

Howell went 28-of-44 for 300 yards and the pick, and Curtis Samuel caught nine passes for 100 yards.

With a mini-bye on the horizon, speculation now will turn to whether new owner Josh Harris will make a move to fire Rivera on Black Friday. Rivera is 26-35-1 in his time in Washington.