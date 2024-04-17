Cowboys expected to sign free agent RB Royce Freeman

The Cowboys have made a free agency addition to their roster just nine days before the first round of the 2024 draft, signing running back Royce Freeman.

The 6-foot 238-pounder will reportedly join the team on a one-year deal.

Freeman, 28, was a third-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2018. Originally with Denver, he amassed 1,187 rushing yards over three seasons as a Bronco while splitting time with Phillip Lindsay and, later, Melvin Gordon.

Freeman signed with Carolina as the 2021 season began, but he lasted just eight games with the Panthers before being released. Houston signed him to finish off the season and then re-signed him for 2022, though he stayed mostly on the practice squad. He was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams, compiling just over 300 yards in 14 games.

Royce Freeman has signed a deal to join the #Cowboys ahead of NFL free agency. A former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 17, 2024

The Cowboys are in obvious need of depth at the running back position after the recent departure of Tony Pollard. Freeman will join Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner as the team’s ball carrier platoon.

Freeman’s signing comes a month after running backs ranging from Saquon Barkley to Derrick Henry agreed to big deals with new teams. Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, and J.K. Dobbins are among the rushers still available on the market.

Dallas has been widely expected to look closely at running backs in the upcoming draft, using official visits on the likes of Jonathon Brooks (Texas), Trey Benson (Florida State), Bucky Irving (Oregon), and Braelon Allen (Nebraska).

Freeman has averaged 3.8 yards over 471 career carries, scoring 10 touchdowns. He’s added 532 receiving yards on 86 catches.

The Cowboys pulled off a similar RB signing last year, inking veteran Ronald Jones II to a deal in late March. He was released in mid-September without ever seeing the field.

