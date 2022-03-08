Cowboys expected to restructure Dak Prescott and Zack Martin

With the league officially setting the 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million for each team, nothing much changes for the club. This has been the rumored number for months and teams have been making their calculations all along based on this projection, identifying how they will be able to shape their new rosters. Along with the announcement came a confirmation for each club of exactly how far under, or in the case of the Dallas Cowboys, over they are.

Dallas is $12.1 million in the hole, with an adjusted cap amount of $220.3 million. Knowing that the team wants to place a franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz that will cost $10.9 million, that’s a neat and tidy $23 million of cap space the club must create by the start of the league year. The Cowboys have the perfect way to do so, and on Monday it was revealed they planed to exact those measures by restructuring the contracts of QB Dak Prescott and RG Zack Martin.

Jul 29, 2016, Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones at press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A restructure doesn’t change the amount of money a player makes. It simply converts a portion (most of it, most of the time) of that year’s base salary into a restructure bonus. It’s an accounting trick that allows the team to spread out the cap impact of said amount equally over the course of up to five seasons.

For Prescott, this was planned all along. His four-year deal singed prior to last season included two void years. They are part of the contract, but will void out when they arrive. It allows teams to cheat the cap and spread bonuses over those years that will never happen.

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott’s original signing bonus, $66 million, already put $14.5 million on the 2025 ledger, which will function as dead money if there’s no extension by that time. This restructure, which will save Dallas around $15.2 million, which put more dead money on the 2025 cap, and add some to the second void year in 2026.

It’s all pre-planned and is functioning exactly how the Cowboys and Prescott envisioned when the deal was agreed to. Prescott’s base salary will go from $20 million to $1.035 million (six-year veteran minimum) but he will still be paid the full $20 million.

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The same will happen with Martin’s $11.8 million base salary. He only has three years remaining on his deal. Dallas could rework the contract and add void years to give them more seasons to allocate the restructure (lessening the cap impact on each year) but as it stands now it could give them $7.1 million of additional space.

Prescott’s $15 million in savings and Martin’s $7 million puts the club right on the precipice of the $23 million they need to create to tag Schultz. Or Dallas could use that $11 million on someone else and let Schultz walk.

To do anything else in free agency, like sign Randy Gregory, Michael Gallup and Jayron Kearse, along with any of the other 21 free agents they have. Dallas will have to make other moves, which is why there’s talk of them releasing WR Amari Cooper and or DE DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas could create $24 million in space by release or trade.

