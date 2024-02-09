Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator, again

Mike Zimmer is back in the NFL.

Two years after the Vikings fired Zimmer as the team's head coach, Zimmer is expected to return to the Cowboys as defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The 67-year-old Zimmer connects the Cowboys to their distant past of on-field excellence; he first joined the team in 1994 as a defensive assistant, hired by Barry Switzer. He was promoted to defensive backs coach from 1995 through 1999. He then worked as defensive coordinator from 2000 through 2006.

He then spent 2007 with the Falcons as defensive coordinator before landing in Cincinnati in that same position from 2008 through 2013. The Vikings hired him as head coach 10 years ago.

He was 74–59–1 as the Minnesota head coach, with three playoff appearances in eight seasons.

He returns as head coach Mike McCarthy enters the final year of his contract, putting him on an obvious hot seat as the season approaches.