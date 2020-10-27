It remains to be seen if quarterback Andy Dalton can clear the concussion protocol in time for the Cowboys to face the Eagles in Week 8, but the team does expect to have a couple of other players back in action.

Right guard Zack Martin suffered a concussion against the Cardinals in Week 6 and missed the Week 7 loss to Washington as a result. Vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday that the team believes he will be back in action along with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

“We get Zack Martin back this week,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “We get Chidobe Awuzie back this week. Looks like [center] Joe Looney may have a chance to come back, and then we’ve got the guys who are going to work every day. That’s what we have to do as a team.”

Awuzie was designated for return from injured reserve last week. He’s been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury. Looney has been out since early October with a knee injury.

Cowboys expect Zack Martin, Chidobe Awuzie back this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk