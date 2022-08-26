Cowboys expect to start Connor McGovern at center in preseason finale

The Cowboys are thin at several offensive positions. Thankfully for Connor McGovern, he plays them all.

The Pennsylvania native, a third-round pick by the club in 2019, can line up at any of the five positions along the offensive line. But he’s also filled in at fullback, tight end, and even wide receiver for Dallas in his three years as a pro. By simple virtue of his versatility, then, there is almost certainly a place for McGovern on the 2022 roster.

But for the Cowboys’ preseason finale versus Seattle, he’s expected to get the somewhat surprising start at a spot the team shouldn’t need him to play in 2022.

“A little interesting. I hadn’t snapped in over a year. But I fell right back in the groove of it,” the Penn State product said after a Wednesday practice in which he slid over into center, a role that incumbent Tyler Biadasz, undrafted rookies Alec Lindstrom and James Empey, and practice squadder Braylon Jones have all been sharing thus far in camp.

McGovern being the Week 1 starting center would have been unlikely had it been suggested at any point this spring or summer. It seems downright ludicrous now, following the loss of left tackle Tyron Smith.

The coaching staff is faced with a massive shell game now to make up for the absence of the eight-time Pro Bowler. McGovern would seem most likely to step in at left guard or perhaps left tackle, depending on where first-round draft pick Tyler Smith is assigned.

Earlier this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave McGovern the nod at left guard… if the season were starting right now. That would have left Tyler Smith on the sideline watching.

With Tyron Smith out, it’s time for a Plan B.

Giving McGovern meaningful reps at center 17 days before the season opener, though, feels like about Plan L.

“I’m ready to play wherever,” McGovern says. “Right now, I’m playing left guard, but if anything happens on the offensive line, I know I’m ready to go into that spot.”

The 24-year-old has proven his multifaceted talent at over half the positions on offense; the coaches clearly like him.

But on an offensive line that is already going into the regular season held together with duct tape, baling wire, and chewing gum, substituting parts in places they won’t go when it matters is just a futile experiment that won’t answer any of the critically important questions that surround this unit.

