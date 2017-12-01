Cowboys expect Sean Lee back next weekend

The Cowboys won their first game without linebacker Sean Lee in the lineup since 2014 on Thursday night and they don’t expect to have to make it two in a row when they face the Giants in Week 14.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday that the team expects to have Lee back for that game. He has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

“He’s feeling good,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s doing everything possible to be ready to go. I feel good about him.”

Jones also confirmed that cornerback Orlando Scandrick suffered two transverse process fractures in his back on Thursday, but said there’s been no determination about whether he’ll miss time at this point.