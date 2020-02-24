Cowboys expect Leighton Vander Esch to do some work in spring

There was some concern about the long-term outlook for Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch after he suffered a season-ending neck injury last year, but the prognosis got better after doctors determined he’d need minimally invasive surgery to fix a nerve problem.

On Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones provided an update on how things look for Vander Esch regarding the team’s offseason program. Jones said the team expects Vander Esch to do some work this spring, but that they won’t know just how much for some time.

“Once we see him, we’ll have a better feel for it. But he’ll have some limitations up until training camp before we really turn him loose,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Vander Esch missed the final six games last year. He had 72 tackles, a forced fumble and a half-sack before getting hurt.