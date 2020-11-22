Dak Prescott won’t return this season, but the Cowboys expect the quarterback to make a full recovery from his gruesome ankle injury.

The Cowboys placed Prescott on injured reserve after a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants required immediate surgery.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday he is getting “amazing reports” on Prescott’s progress.

“Shouldn’t come as any surprise,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “He does everything to the nines and the 10s, and he just does it the very best. He’s been so diligent in his rehab and that shouldn’t surprise anybody. They said if anything he’s ahead of schedule and rolling. That should come as no surprise. So we expect him to have a full recovery.

“We avoided any of the complications that come anytime you have a bone that breaks the skin. You worry about infection. He certainly avoided any of that. We’re just fortunate to have a guy like Dak and, certainly, it’s been tough not having him out there, because his leadership certainly is right there at the top with his skill and what he brings to the table as a quarterback in the National Football League.”

Except the Cowboys don’t have Prescott beyond this season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason after the Cowboys and Prescott could never reach agreement on a long-term deal.

Prescott will collect the balance of his $31.4 million franchise-tag salary for 2020 before negotiations begin again. If the Cowboys have to use the franchise tag on Prescott again in 2021, it will cost them $37.68 million.

Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to make a full recovery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk