Cowboys exec: Jason Garrett “absolutely not” on hot seat

Apparently, one NFC East coach a day on the block is enough.

Even though expectations and scrutiny are always high, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said today during an interview on 105.3 The Fan that coach Jason Garrett was “absolutely not” on the hot seat.

“He’s done a great job with this team,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “As you saw yesterday, he had this team playing hard when on a lot of teams that game could’ve gotten real ugly when it was.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys trailed the Packers 31-3 yesterday before making it interesting (eventually losing 34-24).

In any other situation, this wouldn’t be much of a question. Garrett is 80-61 in 10 season, and is 35-18 since the start of the 2016 season. Of course, he’s only won two playoff games, and he works for Jerry Jones, and his contract expires after this season, so anything can happen.

And if it does, they at least have a better claim to a winning culture than other teams who have coaches on the hot seat all the time.