Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on sharing AT&T Stadium with the Saints

“Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis reached out to us, and asked if they could practice here in Dallas. As it turned out, we did have our stadium available and they were able to secure accommodations and just great that we’re able to help them. As you said, it’s a heartbreaking situation what’s going on to everybody there in south Louisiana and more. It’s just a very, very difficult for anybody living in that area. Our prayers go out to all the families and certainly even for the ones who ended up leaving, I’m sure they’re on pins and needles when you think about your home being in harm’s way. That’s a difficult situation.

“We certainly pray for the ones who weren’t able to get out, whatever the reason that they hopefully worked their way through it, and are able to make it through this storm and come out the backend. We want to do anything and everything we can to help the Saints organization. We obviously have great proximity to their market, and want to do anything and everything we can to help them.”