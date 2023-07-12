Cowboys evolving coverage ideas places them at head of NFL wave

Quarters coverage is taking then NFL by storm. Split safety looks have been gaining momentum for some time now and the Cowboys aren’t just getting in on the action, they’re leading the pack in many ways.

In a recent analysis, NFL defenses are employing quarters (Cover 4) coverage an average of 13.1 percent of the time (per PFF data). It’s the fourth consecutive year the scheme has grown in prevalence and speaks to the direction NFL defenses are trending.

NFL defenses like the Cowboys have grown weary of getting gashed for big plays. They’d rather slow things down and get dinked and dunked than open themselves up for the victimhood of explosive plays.

Led by Vic Fangio (the trunk of the modern-day split safety coaching tree) and popularized by Brandon Staley (current Chargers head coach), split safeties can offer a variety of looks, including the multidimensional quarters defense we see today.

Quarters coverage isn’t black and white

Some coverages are zone, some are man. Some depend on where players line up, the routes run or the order in which the routes break off. Quarters coverage is all of those things.

Quarters, or Cover 4 because two safeties and the two boundary cornerbacks are responsible for the backend, employs zone and man principles. Responsibilities change as the play develops making it complicated to run on defense and difficult to go against on offense.

Boundary CBs play man but with deep zone responsibilities (you read that correctly). Those boundary players will only leave their man responsibility if the WR they are matched up on breaks inside on a short “in” or “drag” or breaks off his route and sits early.

The “apex defenders” (outside under defenders who can be a CB, OLB or SAF)” situated on each side of second level defense, is in man against the slot WR or TE at the snap but things can change from there.

If the boundary CB passes his guy off (for the reasons above) the apex has WR1. And if the apex’s initial WR goes vertical, he’ll often break off as well. Apex has flat responsibilities so he has to have eyes everywhere.

The safety covers the inside WR/TE if he goes vertical, otherwise he plays robber to the outside WR. That’s why this coverage can produce turnovers and protect against Four Verts in an 11-personnel offensive package.

The “hook” linebacker (usually MIKE) plays with the apex defenders (again, often the nickel CB and either WILL or SAF3) to seamlessly cover backfield players and handoff each other’s responsibilities. If the apex is called in to play the flat, it’s the hook that takes over the apex player’s initial assignment.

Complicated? Yes. It involves a little bit of everything, and the version just described is only one of many different variations of quarters.

Based on PFF tracking, the Cowboys have steadily been increasing their usage of quarters coverage, even before the arrival of coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Cowboys increased their usage of Quarters coverage in 2022 (from 8% to 22%) using it the 4th most frequently in the NFL. Quinn has used it more than league average in 2 of last 3 seasons indicating it’s likely to be a big part of the defense in 2023. pic.twitter.com/BnMZHE58p2 — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) July 7, 2023

At 22 percent, Dallas used quarters coverage more than 28 NFL teams in 2022. Only the Lions, Titans and Falcons used it more often.

The Cowboys, like most NFL teams, still lean on Cover 1 and Cover 3 for third downs, but early downs are clearly transitioning to prevent big plays, even if it means giving up easier run plays and easier short passes.

Everything changes

The NFL is cyclical. Rarely does anything new pop up but rather it’s often new adaptations of old ideas. For years the Seattle single-high dominated the scene. Middle of the field closed looks (MOFC) offered a heavy mix of Cover 1 and Cover 3 defense.

MOFC required a rangy centerfielder and long-limbed boundary cornerbacks to operate best. By including an extra box player, it simplifies gap responsibilities and used a mix of man and zone coverage which could be suffocating against even some of the best offenses. It should be no mystery why the Cowboys embraced it for the better part of a decade.

With Seattle’s Legion of Boom success, Dallas eagerly shifted from Rod Marinelli’s middle of the field open (MOFO) looks to Seattle’s MOFC looks. Pete Carroll disciple, Kris Richard, came to the Cowboys and seemingly started the transition that was taking the NFL by storm.

In reality, the shift from the Marinelli defense to the Richard defense wasn’t quite as stark as it was made out to be. Marinelli came from the same coaching tree as Carroll (Monte Kiffin) and Marinelli was already doing the same thing as Carroll before Richard even entered the fold.

A case can be made the famous Tampa-2 defense that spawned Kiffin’s coaching tree across the league was actually a Cover 3 defense since the MIKE had deep middle responsibilities while the two safeties where split to cover the outside thirds of the field.

The point being: coverages overlap and coaches fade in and fade out of trends more like a dimmer switch than an on/off switch.

Defenses blend

As anyone who’s ever broken-down All-22 film can attest, coverage assignments are rarely black and white and deciphering different responsibilities can be extremely difficult because man and zone often mix on a single snap.

Quarters defense is a perfect example of such.

There should be a couple big takeaways from this:

The Cowboys are suddenly leading the charge in quarters coverage. Apex defenders (slot CB, SAF and/or WILL) need to be especially smart and disciplined. Coverage responsibilities aren’t as easy to identify as they seem at first glance Quinn is an ever-evolving coordinator who keeps opponents guessing The Cowboys have personnel capable of playing many different styles, especially quarters and single-high (or MOFC).

With all of this said, we don’t know what exactly to expect in 2023. The Cowboys went from 13.8 percent quarters usage in 2020 to just 8 percent in 2021 (before jumping to 22 percent in 2022).

Personnel and opponent likely plays a big role in what Quinn calls and there’s no guarantee trends from 2022 will continue in 2023 since both opponent and personnel have inevitably changed from 20022 to 2023.

What’s comforting is that even though Quinn comes straight from the Carroll coaching tree in Seattle, he’s not afraid to branch out to different philosophies if he thinks it’s best.

