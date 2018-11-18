Cowboys do everything they can to lose, beat Falcons anyway on last-second field goal

The Dallas Cowboys don’t like making it easy on themselves.

The Cowboys did what they could to lose on Sunday, including blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, but the day ended with Jerry Jones pumping his fists and looking for high fives.

Left for dead after a bad Monday night loss to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5, Dallas has won two in a row and is right back in the NFC East race after a 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie kicker Brett Maher’s 42-yard field goal as time expired gave the Cowboys the win.

The Cowboys made their share of mistakes to let the Falcons back in the game, but ultimately give them credit: They bounced back when it mattered.

Cowboys rally after blowing lead

The Cowboys led 19-9 after a Leighton Vander Esch interception and Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the fourth quarter. That seemed like it would be enough, but the Falcons got back in the game.

Atlanta kicked a field goal, got a stop and then the Cowboys allowed a fantastic 34-yard touchdown to Julio Jones to tie the game just after the two-minute warning.

That should have been a crushing blow, but it wasn’t. The Cowboys kept their cool and went on a game-winning drive.

Dallas’ final drive ends with game-winning field goal

Dak Prescott really got the drive going when he hit Michael Gallup for a 10-yard gain on third-and-5. Prescott then hit Elliott for 11 yards and Cole Beasley for 19. That got the Cowboys in position, and after three Elliott runs got 6 yards, Maher came on.

Maher missed an extra point earlier in the fourth quarter, but had a chance to redeem himself. His kick barely got inside the right upright for the win.

The Cowboys aren’t in great shape at 5-5, but they’re alive again. A loss at the Falcons would have been devastating, but they found a way to salvage it.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led his team to a game-winning field goal as time expired at Atlanta. (AP)

