Cowboys’ Elliott limited in practice Wednesday, Aldon Smith too

The Dallas Cowboys return home this weekend to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The game lines have reached double digits as the Cowboys returned to the practice field Wednesday.

The first injury report surfaced and it has both defensive end Aldon Smith and starting running back Ezekiel Elliott listed as limited participants and a DNP status for punter Chris Jones. Elliott is dealing with a hamstring injury and Smith with a knee injury.

Ezekiel Elliott and Aldon Smith limited today in practice pic.twitter.com/pmCviJsXEs — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 4, 2020





It has already been discussed that Jones will miss a few games due to having surgery on Thursday. Elliott popping up with a hamstring injury is more than likely just wear and tear over the course of the first eight games of the season. Though limited on his physical practice, Elliott was not shy with reporters today correcting one member of the media in saying the Cowboys do have a chance to win this Sunday despite the injuries surrounding the team.

Ezekiel Elliott when a reporter asked if the Cowboys might have a chance to win this week: “Yeah, I definitely think we have a chance. Not might. We do have a chance at winning this ballgame. I’ll correct you with that one.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 4, 2020





Smith returning to the injury report is something to keep an eye on as he saw a brief absence against the Eagles in Week 7 due to this ailment.

More information will be gathered throughout the course of the week as they prepare to attempt to end the Pittsburgh Steelers’ undefeated season.

List

Cowboys News: Jaylon escape hatch, Rush may start over DiNucci, Martin won’t move

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.