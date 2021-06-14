Cowboys’ Elliott in ‘best shape of his life’ heading into ’21 season, per Prescott

The videos posted to social media show only so much. In the long, slow stretches of dead time that make up the NFL offseason, though, they’re sometimes all anyone has to go on. For the optimistic Cowboys fan, watching a player like running back Ezekiel Elliott sprint over a row of agility hurdles or slice his way through a gauntlet of plastic cones can provide a sense of… something.

But those who watched Elliott turn in a rather pedestrian 2020 season know that putting a killer spin move on a trash can in May might not necessarily translate to success against the defending Super Bowl champs come September.

He chose not to participate in the team’s voluntary workouts. Elliott’s teammates confirm, though, there is indeed a reason to be excited about how No. 21 looks heading into the ’21 season.

“Zeke looks great,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, as per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. Everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season.”

That alone will be a bonus, after Elliott missed a game due to injury for the first time in his career in 2020. When he was active and healthy, Elliott was largely bottled up, turning in a career-low 65.3 yards per game and even struggling through a case of the fumbles.

Was it coming off a bout with COVID-19? Was it working behind a patchwork offensive line? Was it the loss of Prescott as commander of the offense in Week 5? Was it a combination of all those things?

Elliott, Prescott, and the Cowboys are racing into 2021 hoping that perfect storm is well in their collective rear view mirror.

Assuming it is and Elliott is on his game, Prescott believes the two-time rushing champ could be the one bringing the thunder to opposing defenses.

“When Zeke’s healthy and Zeke’s doing his thing, he’s the best running back in the league,” Prescott said. “It’s just exciting to see him in the best shape of his life, or best shape he’s been in the NFL. That’s going to be special for us moving forward.”

Story continues

