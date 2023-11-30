Cowboys elevate TE Princeton Fant for Thursday night

The Cowboys have added a tight end to the roster for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks.

The team announced that they have elevated Princeton Fant from the practice squad to the active roster on a temporary basis. Fant will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Fant's elevation was the only move the Cowboys made, so tight end Peyton Hendershot will not come off injured reserve for the game. Hendershot will need to be activated next week if he is going to play again this season.

The Cowboys signed Fant after he went undrafted out of Tennessee and he signed to the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster.

Fant's elevation sets the stage for a family reunion on Thursday night. His cousin is Seahawks tight end Noah Fant.