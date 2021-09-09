Cowboys elevate Jeremy Sprinkle, Darian Thompson from practice squad

The Cowboys called up a pair of players from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

The team announced that tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and safety Darian Thompson have been elevated for the opener. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Under current rules, teams can summon a player from the practice squad and return him to it twice before they have to go through waivers. That rule was put in place last season and kept in place for this one.

Sprinkle was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Washington and played 59 games for them over the last four years, including every game of the last three years. He has 34 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown over the course of his career.

Thompson has played in 40 games for the Cowboys since joining the team in 2018. He had 43 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble last season.

