Cowboys elevate Will Grier from practice squad

The Cowboys elevated quarterback Will Grier from the practice squad, the team announced. The move was expected since he’s the only other healthy quarterback they have besides Cooper Rush.

Grier will dress and serve as the backup to Rush for the third consecutive week. That means he will be out of standard elevations in 2022.

The Cowboys will have to sign Grier to the 53-player roster for him to be active on game day again this season. Of course, they might not need Grier to dress again this season.

Dak Prescott is targeting Week 5 for his return to the starting lineup.

The Cowboys usually have only two quarterbacks active on game day.

Grier has started only two career games, both with the Panthers, and went 0-2 with 228 passing yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions.

