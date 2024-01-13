Cowboys elevate Buddy Johnson, Malik Jefferson

The Cowboys elevated linebackers Malik Jefferson and Buddy Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday, the team announced.

Jefferson has an illness and is questionable for the game.

Jefferson has played six defensive snaps and 61 on special teams in three games this season. He has not played since Week 6.

He has three tackles this season.

Johnson has played the past two games, seeing action on two defensive snaps and 27 on special teams. He has four tackles.

The Cowboys also announced that backup quarterback Cooper Rush missed the team's practice Saturday and remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. Trey Lance is the third quarterback.