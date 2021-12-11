Cowboys have edge in key win indicators, but can they stop WFT momentum?

The 8-4 Dallas Cowboys will face the 6-6 Washington Football Team in an intra-division battle with playoff implications on the line. The Cowboys will make their second consecutive road trip, following a win against the New Orleans Saints. Currently on track for the fourth seed in the NFC, the Cowboys will want to continue to add distance from the rest of the division and a win against Washington would go a long way towards clinching a playoff spot. The Cowboys currently have a 99.4% chance to make the playoffs and a 94.2% chance to win the division.

Their magic number to clinch the division is four.

Washington will enter Sunday riding a four-game winning streak. With wins over the Tampa Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, WFT has been able to find new life from a defense that struggled early in the season, and a rejuvenated running game. WFT did receive news that defensive end Montez Sweat will miss the game due to COVID-19. This game starts their five-game stretch against NFC East opponents to close out the season.

Let’s open up the Advanced Stat Notebook to see how these two rivals measure up using DVOA, EPA, ANY/A and Toxicity. Will the Cowboys be able to move one step closer to clinching a divisional title or will WFT be able to close the gap?

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - Football Outsiders

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

DVOA is a metric which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

Information via Football Outsiders.

DVOA Offense

Using DVOA to review the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have an edge in passing, rushing and overall DVOA.

Passing DVOA is closer than one may expect with both teams ranking in the top 11. The Cowboys are eighth overall with a 29.2% DVOA while the WFT are 11th with a 21.3% DVOA.

Looking at the two quarterbacks, Dak Prescott is fourth overall with a DVOA of 20.2%. Taylor Heinicke is 14th with a DVOA of 5.8%.

Rushing DVOA favors the Cowboys as well. The Cowboys rank 12th overall with a -5.2% DVOA and Washington ranks 27th with a -15.8%.

Overall DVOA tells a similar story with the Cowboys having a significant edge offensively, finishing 7th overall with a 10.7% DVOA. WFT ranks 18th with a .3% DVOA.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

DVOA Defense

The Cowboys have the advantage in two defensive categories while the WFT has the edge in one. As a brief reminder, we are looking for positive scores on offense and negative scores defensively.

Passing DVOA favors the Cowboys heavily. The Cowboys are fourth overall with a -14.6% passing DVOA. The WFT ranks 29th with a 21.9% passing DVOA.

Rushing DVOA favors Washington over Dallas. The WFT rank eighth overall with an impressive -14.8% DVOA. The Cowboys have a negative DVOA as well at -7.4%, but finish 11 spots lower.

Overall defensive DVOA gives the Cowboys the defensive advantage. The Cowboys rank 4th overall with an -11.8% DVOA while the WFT ranks 30th with an 11.3%.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys (Cowboys lead 5 of the 6 categories)

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is a measure of how often teams get 40% of the needed yards on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on third down or fourth down.

EPA figures gathered by rbsdm.

EPA: Offense

The Cowboys have the edge in the three EPA related metrics and the WFT has the edge in success rate.

Starting with Rushing EPA, the Cowboys have an edge, albeit a minimal difference. Both teams rank in the lower half of the league with 19th and 25th rankings respectively. The Cowboys have a slight lead with a -.094 EPA per rush and the WFT are at a -.107 per rush.

Passing EPA is a different story with both teams landing in the top 15 overall. It’s also interesting to note that both teams are generating a positive EPA per dropback and a negative EPA per carry. This isn’t a surprise considering that passing the ball is a more efficient way to move the ball downfield. The Cowboys are generating an EPA of .142 per dropback, 9th overall. WFT is not far behind them with a .095 EPA per dropback, 15th overall.

Overall EPA per play favors the Cowboys. The Cowboys are generating .055 EPA per play, 11th overall, while the WFT offense has generated .015 EPA per play, 19th overall.

Success rate is a metric that the Cowboys were among the league leaders in for most of the season. They have a seen a drop-off over the past four weeks and now find themselves with a 46.1% success rate, 12th overall. The WFT has had the exact opposite happen, as they’ve improved their success rate significantly since their bye week. They currently sit one spot ahead of Dallas with a 46.2% success rate. Interesting tidbit, the WFT offense has converted 50% of their third down attempts since their bye, best in the league in that span.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

EPA: Defense

While the goal is score points on the offensive side of the ball, we are looking for the opposite from the defense. The defense’s mission is to prevent the opponent from reaching their expected point total. Therefore, we are looking for a negative number for EPA and a lower number for success rate.

The WFT have an advantage over the Cowboys in rushing EPA per play allowed. The margin is close but the nod goes to Washington with a -.102 EPA/play allowed. The Cowboys are four spots lower at 19th overall with a -.073 EPA/play.

The Cowboys have a big advantage in passing EPA/play. The Cowboys are allowing a -.067 EPA/play, fourth best in the league. Washington is allowing .217 EPA/play, 29th in the league. This is a drastic difference and may give a clue to how the Cowboys could decide to attack the Washington defense this week.

Overall defensive EPA/play allowed favors the Cowboys heavily as well. The Cowboys currently rank fifth overall witha -.069/play EPA and the WFT ranks 30th with a .112 EPA/play. As mentioned above, Washington’s defense has played much better since their bye week though.

Success rate shows the Cowboys have a large advantage their as well. The Cowboys have the 6th best success rate defensively at 41.8%. Washington ranks 22nd with a success rate of 45.8%. The Cowboys defense is second overall in third-down conversion rate, allowing just 31.8%.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Cowboys ( Winners of 6 of 8 EPA categories)

Toxic Differential-Toxicity

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Toxic differential (also referred to as Toxicity) is a statistic created by then Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Brian Billick. Billick realized that adding the number of explosive plays an offense generates and subtracting the number of explosive plays a defense allows, then adding the turnover margin, was a key barometer of team success.

Under Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards. These figures were gathered by Sharp Football Stats.

Toxic Differential- Offense

It’s no secret the Cowboys have a bevy of offensive weapons that can generate explosive plays in an instant. With receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup and a dual rushing attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Cowboys offense have no shortage of talented playmakers. The Cowboys rank in the top 10 in both explosive runs and passes. With 47 explosive passes and 39 explosive runs the offense is averaging 7.16 explosive plays per game. The offense has done a good job of limiting costly turnovers as well.

Washington has not been able to generate many explosive passes but have been able to create big runs with Antonio Gibson, J.D McKissic and a slippery Taylor Heinicke. They have the ninth-most explosive runs and 23rd-most explosive passes. They’ve generated 6.08 big plays per game. They’ve also done a good job of limiting turnovers with 17 for the season.

Adding the explosive runs and passes and then subtracting turnovers allows us to determine the offensive toxicity score.

Cowboys: 47 explosive passes+ 39 explosive runs= 86 explosive plays.

86 explosive plays – 16 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 70.

WFT: 33 explosive passes+ 40 explosive runs= 73 explosive plays.

73 explosive plays – 17 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 56.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

Toxic Differential- Defense

As explosive as the Cowboys offense has been, the defense has been the complete opposite in terms of allowing explosive plays. The Cowboys have allowed the fourth-most explosive passing plays and the 15th most explosive runs. They are allowing 7.08 big plays/game. The saving grace for the Cowboys defense this year has been their ability to get off the field on third downs as well as generating takeaways. They have forced 23 takeaways this season (+7 overall turnover margin).

WFT has been much better in limiting big plays. They have allowed the 15th most explosive passes and the 24th fewest big runs. They are averaging 5.5 big plays/game allowed. Where they have not been good is in forcing takeaways with just 12 for the season.

Cowboys: 50 explosive passes+ 35 explosive runs= 85 explosive plays.

85 explosive plays – 23 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 62.

WFT: 36 explosive passes+ 30 explosive runs= 66 explosive plays.

66 explosive plays – 12 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 54.

Defensive Advantage: WFT

Overall Toxicity is determined by subtracting the defensive total from the offensive total.

Cowboys Toxicity: Offense 70 – Defense 62 = Overall Toxicity +8

WFT Toxicity: Offense 56 – Defense 54= Overall Toxicity + 2

Overall Advantage: Cowboys

ANY/A

(AP Foto/Derick Hingle)

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions into a per-throw average. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

ANY/A favors the Cowboys by a massive amount. The Cowboys offense has had some struggles over the past five games but have still been effective overall in passing. The return of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb will likely continue to boost this as the Cowboys look to close out the season with momentum. The Cowboys defense has done a great job of limiting the ANY/A against with a 5.7/ The overall differential is +1.63.

The WFT has produced an ANY/A that’s far below league average at 5.94, as they’ve relied more on ball control and a resurgent rushing attack than chunk plays from the passing game. As we’ve noted above in passing EPA/play, the defense has had it’s share of challenges against opposing QB’s. The overall differential for Washington is a -1.56.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

