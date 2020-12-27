Cowboys-Eagles: How to watch, stream online, listen to Week 16

It feels like every year one of the final weeks of the season features a Dallas-Philadelphia matchup that ultimately decides which organization has a shot at going to the postseason, and 2020 is no exception. The Eagles are set to travel to Dallas for a showdown that will immediately rid the loser from any playoff hopes.

The two organizations will need a little help from their rival Washington if they want to move into first place, but a win Sunday will give Dallas a real chance at the NFC East entering the final week of the regular season. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch, or listen, to this pivotal divisional meeting.

Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (5-9) 3:25 p.m. CST, Sunday, December 27 AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Referee: Shawn Smith

Coverage Map

Red: Rams @ Seahawks | Blue: Eagles @ Cowboys

Wagering Information

(Visit Bet MGM for all games) (current as of 12/26/2020 1:50 p.m. EST) Current Point Spread: Philadelphia -3 Over/Under: 49.5

Streaming

NFL Sunday Ticket Streaming - limited areas There are several other options available for those whose mobile devices and computers 100% appear to be in local regions (via GPS, public IP address, zip code) which get the game. Fubo TV YouTube TV Cowboys App | Play Store | Apple Store Yahoo! Sports App

Satellite Radio

Cowboys Broadcast: 225 (Streaming 808) Eagles Broadcast: (Streaming 825)

Local Radio

