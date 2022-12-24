Cowboys-Eagles TV coverage maps, how to stream, listen, wager in Week 16

The rematch has finally arrived. Way back in Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys were riding an unexpected four game winning streak, with all victories coming on the strength of a stout, dominant defense and the bus-driving exploits of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Dallas’ streak was snapped, however, as the glass slipper fell off of Rush’s Cinderally foot and the turnovers he had luckily avoided finally happened. The Philadelphia Eagles did that, winning 26-17 for the sixth of their eight-straight wins to start the year.

10 weeks later, the Eagles have lost just one contest but they are facing the most adversity they have all season. Now it’s Philly’s turn to be without their quarterback as the two teams prepare for their second, but maybe not final battle of the 2022 season. Week 16 is a chance for both clubs to improve their division records to 4-1.

Shooting for the best division mark might be the best Dallas can accomplish this regular season. Sitting three games back with three to go is a tough nut to crack, even if Hurts does miss the rest of the season to rest his shoulder. The Cowboys have to worry about getting their own issues worked out before that tiny 1.5% chance comes to fruition anyway. That starts with winning a game against a one-loss team they’re favored to win. Here’s how to keep track of all the action.

Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

When: 3:25 pm CT, Saturday, December 24, 2022

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: Alex Kemp

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 69-54

Last Matchup: 10-16-2022, Cowboys lost in Philly, 26-17

