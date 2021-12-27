Cowboys and Eagles shine in pivotal Week 16 as Washington, Giants flounder

NFC East Roundup: Cowboys and Eagles shine as WFT, Giants flounder originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 16 was a pivotal one for the NFC East, with all four teams playing each other and multiple playoff fates at stake.

By the end of the night on Sunday, the Cowboys and Eagles found themselves in near-optimal positions while the Washington Football Team and the Giants both had to stomach blowout losses to division rivals.

As the season draws to a close, the division still has a good shot at sending two teams to the playoffs. It's just becoming more obvious which two it will be.

What is there to say about Washington's embarrassing 56-14 loss to the Cowboys that hasn't already been said?

Dallas beat Washington's doors off from start to finish, Jonathan Allen threw a punch at Daron Payne on the sideline and the defense yet again provided little to no resistance against a competent passing attack. The Cowboys didn't throw anything different at Washington either. The same problems that have plagued Washington all year were exploited over and over again on national television.

Their playoff hopes are nearly completely dead. They'll need to win out and get a lot of help just to get the No. 7 seed. But Washington appears to have more serious issues to address before the start of next season. Perhaps their final two games will provide some clarity on what works and what doesn't.

The Cowboys didn't even need to beat Washington on Sunday night to win the division. They had it clinched before kickoff, but that didn't stop them from giving Washington its worst loss under head coach Ron Rivera.

Dallas' defense continues to force turnovers, Trevon Diggs is closing fast on the single-season interception record and the offense has consistently had a smart gameplan with a bunch of weapons to put points on the board no matter what look the defense throws their way.

With two games to go before the playoffs, the Cowboys have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. If they play the way they did against Washington, the top seed isn't an unreachable goal by any means.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7, 2nd)

The Eagles were in a similar position Washington was two weeks ago. Win your division games and the playoffs will be well within reach. Lose, and your season is likely over. While we know which direction Washington went, Philly has gone the opposite. They've secured two decisive wins in a row over Washington and New York with another matchup in Landover, MD to further strengthen their playoff bid.

Jalen Hurts has been inconsistent in the passing game which limits this team's ceiling significantly in a playoff setting, but the Eagles have built a dominant running game around him. With a win over Washington in Week 17, the Eagles could all but clinch a spot in the wild-card round. They also play a Cowboys team in Week 18 that could be resting its starters depending on how the top of the conference shakes out.

New York Giants (4-11, 4th)

For a team that complained about the Eagles' performance at the end of last season, the Giants have a whole lot of tanking energy surrounding their team. After shutting down Daniel Jones for the year, they've turned to Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm to run the offense. They're pretty much unwatchable with either one under center.

New York looks ripe for change as well, it just may be a matter of how drastic the organization goes with those changes. Between GM David Gettleman, head coach Joe Judge and Jones at quarterback, you could make the case for any of them to go.