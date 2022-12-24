Cowboys-Eagles Inactives: Rookie ruled out following car crash, Hilton to play

As announced on Friday, the Dallas Cowboys will be without rookie edge rusher Sam Williams in their fight against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Williams was injured in a car accident on Thursday and has both a concussion and a neck strain. He’s one of seven players the Cowboys have made inactive for the game from their 55-man roster. Not on that list is WR T.Y. Hilton, who will make his debut for Dallas.

The Eagles’ inactive list is of course headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who sprained his throwing shoulder in their Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears. This is fair exchange, as Dallas was without Dak Prescott in the Week 6 matchup between the two top teams in the NFC East. Here’s a look at all of the inactives.

DE Sam Williams

Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LB Leighton Vander Esch

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 11: Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a third down stop in the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

DE Dorance Armstrong

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 20: Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Dallas Cowboys tackles Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

WR Jalen Tolbert

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) participates in drills during a combined NFL practice at the Los Angeles Rams’ practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

QB Will Grier

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier drops back to throw a pass in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

WR James Washington

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver James Washington (83) carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Trayvon Mullen

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinal cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. watches his team play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mullen was acquired in a trade from the Raiders.

Eagles Inactives

Jalen Hurts

Trey Sermon

Kyron Johnson

Janarius Robinson

Josh Sills

Sua Opeta

