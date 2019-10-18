DeMarcus Lawrence says Doug Pederson 'might want to shut his ass up'

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence heard Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s comments loud and clear. And he’s sternly talking back.

Pederson said Monday in a radio appearance, “We’re going to win that football game,” in Dallas on Sunday to take control of the NFC East, though he backtracked his guarantee later that day. The Eagles and Cowboys are both 3-3 and play Sunday night.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The loud Lawrence isn’t taking the coach’s remarks quietly. From ESPN:

"Tell him to come on. We ready," Lawrence said. "Can he play the game? So he might want to shut his ass up and stay on the sideline. He can't play the game for them. The Eagles got to play them and he's supposed to sit on the sideline and do whatever he wants to do. But he can't play the game for them, so we'll see."

Lawrence called it a “must-win” game and cited last year’s 3-5 start as proof the team can overcome the .500 record. The Cowboys won the division with a 10-6 mark and lost in the divisional round to the Los Angeles Rams.

DeMarcus Lawrence on the Cowboys at 3-3, riding three-game losing streak: "We have went through this before. We have seen hell. We done dug out of the pits of it. We was 3-5 last year. What is it to fear. We know what we got to do. we are doing to show it. Period." — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 18, 2019

"You don't got to worry about this week," Lawrence said, via ESPN. "Doug Pederson already done called us out, so y'all know what it is. Thank y'all."

Story continues

The Cowboys are on a three-game losing skid and fell to the previously winless New York Jets last week. Quarterback Dak Prescott said if the losing had to happen, it came at an ideal time. Dallas has a bye in week 8 and will play the New York Giants out of it. They’ve made rallies in previous years to climb out of 3-3 holes, and Pederson may have just lit the 2019 fuse for a Pro Bowl defensive end.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence shot back at Eagles head coach Doug Pederson after his 'guarantee' earlier this week. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: