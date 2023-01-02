Cowboys, Eagles, 49ers to play at same time in crucial Week 18 games

The NFL has released the Week 18 time slots, as fans of multiple organizations waited with bated breath after the conclusion of the Sunday games. The NFC’s No. 1 and No. 7 seeds are still up for grabs, with jockeying going on for all but two slots. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sitting at 8-8 and clinching the NFC South, they are the only NFC team with no impact on the remaining races. The New York Giants are locked into No. 6, but because who they play, their game time mattered as well.

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will all play their respective games at 3:25 pm Central, so none of the competitors with a shot at the No. 1 seed in the conference has an opportunity to pull back because their future was already decided.

Minnesota Vikings (12-4) @ Chicago Bears (3-13), Noon CT

The Vikings will host a wild-card game as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. They can climb no higher than that or fall no lower. Because of this, their game doesn’t hold the same importance as the others and they get the early Sunday slot.

Arizona Cardinals (4-12) @ San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

The 49ers are riding a nine-game win streak and finish at home against the struggling Cardinals. A win means they finish no worse than the second seed and would earn the bye week if the Eagles lose. They would still finish second with a loss if the Vikings lose in the earlier time slot.

New York Giants (9-6-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

The Eagles are the No. 1 seed if they win. If they lose, they could be either the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 5 seed depending on other results. Lose with SF winning and Dallas losing, No. 2 or No. 5. Lose with Dallas winning, No. 5. Lose with Dallas and SF also losing, still No. 1.

Dallas Cowboys (12-4) @ Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

The Cowboys are the No. 5 seed unless the Eagles lose. If the Eagles lose, a win by Dallas means the No. 1 or No. 2 seed; No.1 if SF also loses. If Dallas loses, then they stay at No. 5 and travel to Tampa Bay for the wild-card round.

Full Week 18 lineup

