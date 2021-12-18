Cowboys DTs Trysten Hill, Osa Odighizuwa placed on Reserve/COVID list

There’s been a massive COVID outbreak across the NFL over the last few days causing the rescheduling of several games over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys got wide receiver Cedrick Wilson back on Friday when he was activated just four days after testing positive.

That was undoubtedly good news for America’s Team ahead of their NFC East battle with the New York Giants however Saturday brought an unexpected setback. Defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa have been placed on the Reserve/COVID list and will miss Sunday’s game.

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill is being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, too, source said. So Dallas will be without both Osa Odighizuwa and Hill on its interior D-line Sunday at Giants. https://t.co/VR1ksppoVW — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 18, 2021

Odighizuwa has started 12 of the Cowboys’ 13 games. He’s amassed 30 tackles (six tackles for loss), two sacks, and 10 quarterback hits. The third-round pick has logged at least 30 snaps in every game and his 504 snaps on the season are good for 58% of the Cowboys defensive snaps in 2021.

Hill tore his ACL last season, ironically, against the Giants, the same game when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered his season-ending ankle injury. He was placed on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) in August. He’s appeared in every game since being activated in Week 10 except for the Cowboys Week 13 matchup with the New Orleans Saints due to being suspended for one game for throwing a punch against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving.

Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins, Quinton Bohanna, and Justin Hamilton will have to assert themselves even more on Sunday with Hill and Odighizuwa out. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will likely slide inside for some snaps as well.

