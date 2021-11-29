Cowboys DT Trysten Hill suspended 2 games for punch vs Raiders

Famed ring announcer Michael Buffer started the Cowboys’ Week 12 matchup with his trademarked catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble!” Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill waited until after the team’s Thanksgiving Day tilt was over to take the advice literally. Now he’ll have two full games to sit and think about his one-punch bout.

Hill threw a punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson in the moments after Thursday’s 36-33 overtime loss. The moment was captured on-camera. Following a review of all video from the game, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the two-game suspension without pay, saying Hill threw an open-handed punch to Simpson’s facemask, per league insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Trysten Hill of the Cowboys has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Thursday’s game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/lJHui6YGD4 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 29, 2021

Hill’s punch did not draw a flag because it happened after the overtime period had ended. The game itself was a chippy affair that saw 28 total penalties and earned ejections for Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Las Vegas safety Roderic Teamer for their part in a sideline scuffle that left a field judge with a bloodied chin.

A report over the weekend from Rapoport had stated that Hill was not expected to receive a suspension for his postgame punch.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was not even aware of the incident during his postgame press conference. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told reporters Friday that he planned to address the behavior with Hill.

“He will be getting a call from me, that’s for sure,” Quinn said. “Just making sure we keep our discipline, right? And it takes a lot of discipline to unclench your fist, sometimes more than to clench it. And so, I think on those ones, let’s make sure we know how to have that kind of discipline, too.”

Hill will be ineligible for both Thursday’s game in New Orleans and the Dec. 12 contest in Washington.

