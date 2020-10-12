Cowboys DT Trysten Hill done for year, suffered torn ACL vs Giants

While almost all of the attention was paid to the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott wasn’t the only player to leave with a devastating leg injury. Earlier in the game, fans watched as a defensive player flopped around on the field in obvious agony as well.

In pursuit for a tackle, defensive tackle Trysten Hill injured his leg and was writhing in pain on his stomach. The game had to be stopped then, too, for a cart to come out to get Hill back to the locker room. The injury, while on a tackle wasn’t a result of a direct blow and several feared what has come to fruition. Hill tore his ACL and is now done for the year.

Another brutal #Cowboys injury: An MRI confirmed starting DT Trysten Hill suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win over the #Giants, source said. Hill’s season is over. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2020





Hill joins a ridiculously long list of players who have been lost this year due to injury as well as the subsets of starters and those done for the entire season.





Not included in the list is the player Hill replaced, free agent signing Gerald McCoy. McCoy tore his quad in training camp and was released from the team.

Hill was embattled his first year in the league. Leaving South Florida early, he basically redshirted under Rod Marinelli, unable to crack the rotation as a rookie. Under Jim Tomsula there has been marked improvement, though he was still an inconsistent player prone to both major mistakes and flashing quickness and big-play potential.

He will be replaced in the rotation by veteran Tyrone Crawford and rookie third-round pick Neville Gallimore out of Oklahoma. Gallimore had been inactive the last two weeks prior to Sunday, but did log 22 snaps in the game against the New York Giants, the same amount as Hill prior to his injury.

