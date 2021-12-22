Cowboys’ DT Osa Odighizuwa activated from COVID list for Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys had a spirited defensive performance in Week 15 against the New York Giants, forcing four turnovers in a 21-6 victory. They did so without two important pieces of their interior as rookie defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and third-year man Trysten Hill were placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

As the team pursues their fourth-straight win and a 5-0 record within the division, they will have one of those pieces back when they attempt to do so. Odighizuwa has been taken off the COVID list and can resume practicing but the Cowboys will be cautious in their approach in getting him back to action. Hill, however, will have to wait a little longer as he is still under league protocols.

Osa Odighizuwa has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys will ease him back to work after he did not play last week vs. the Giants. The only player remaining on the COVID list is Trysten Hill. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 22, 2021

Dallas could already have the NFC East title wrapped up by kickoff but if not, they will have a stronger defensive interior to work towards that goal.

Getting Odighizuwa back gives the Cowboys’ defense another weapon to get pressure on the quarterback to go along with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons, and Neville Gallimore who have all made impact plays over the last two games.

Washington gave the keys to the car to quarterback Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Eagles due to starter Tyler Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen being placed on the Reserve/COVID list. No matter who gets the start in Week 16 against the Cowboys, they will face a fully loaded defensive front that is peaking at the right time.

List

Good, Bad, Ugly: Kicking woes, drops can't sully Cowboys defensive mastery

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

Story continues

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.