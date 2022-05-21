Cowboys DT Brent Urban signs new deal with Baltimore

After six game appearances in Dallas in 2021, veteran defensive tackle Brent Urban is returning to the team that originally drafted him.

Urban has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The sources on this move are pretty airtight: Urban’s own wife tweeted the news Friday evening.

The native Canadian was a fourth-round pick out of Virginia in 2014, as well as a second-round selection by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Urban elected to stay in America, though, and played his first four pro seasons for the Ravens. He began the 2019 season in Tennessee but was released partway through the year and signed with Chicago.

Urban inked a one-year contract with the Cowboys in March of 2021 and was expected to beef up the interior of the Dallas defensive line along with Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill, free agent Carlos Watkins, and then-rookies Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna.

But injuries plagued the tackles group, and Urban himself was bitten by the bug in late October. A triceps injury landed him on IR and then closed the book on his 2021 campaign.

As with his signing in Dallas and his season-ending surgery in November, this latest news of the free agent’s signing with Baltimore was broken by Urban’s own wife via social media.

The writing had been on the wall that the 6-foot-7, 308-pounder would likely not return to the Cowboys. Rookie nose tackle John Ridgeway had already been issued Urban’s No. 95 jersey for minicamp.

