Cowboys’ DT Brent Urban to miss the remainder of 2021 season

Brent had season-ending tricep surgery today. He tried SO hard to come back but it just wasn’t in the cards. He is going to miss playing with the boys but will be as involved as possible. I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever. TY for all the love & support 💙 — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) November 30, 2021

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive tackle Brent Urban has been on injured reserve since October with a triceps injury. The hope was he could return soon to assist a run defense that has struggled as of late.

The Cowboys received some unfortunate news about Urban on Tuesday via his wife, Kate. He had surgery to repair his triceps and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Urban was one of the Cowboys’ prized offseason signings. Although his stats won’t blow anyone away, he was a force on the interior of the Cowboys’ defensive line averaging about 27 snaps with four starts in the six games he played in.

The Cowboys will rely on rookie Osa Odighizuwa, Tysten Hill, Justin Hamilton, Carlos Watkins, and the soon to return Neville Gallimore to hold down the middle of the defensive line.