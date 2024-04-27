Cowboys draft Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland with No. 56 pick

The Dallas Cowboys had to wait around for approximately two hours on Friday, but finally, No. 56 was on the clock. This round, the team chose to stay put instead of trading out, selecting Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The Cowboys lost two of their rotational edge defenders in free agency, as both Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler exited the team. Starting left defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is on the final year of his contract and the team needs rotational help behind he and Micah Parsons as starters, and alongside Sam Williams.

Marshawn Kneeland was drafted in round 2 pick 56 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.08 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 167 out of 1798 DE from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/wn8N6QBdcA pic.twitter.com/QPgsRCSv2M — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

Kneeland, 6-foot-3, 267 pounds, is a highly athletic edge defender who was rated as a borderline first-round talent by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. He has some of the longest arms at the position in this draft.

