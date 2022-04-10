Cowboys draft profile: Mississippi State WR Makai Polk may just be scratching surface

Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk is well-traveled. The Richmond, CA native started his collegiate career at UC Davis, then transferred to California and transferred once again to Dak Prescott’s alma mater to play under Mike Leach, who’s wide open offensive attack has prepared a long list of future NFL weapons.

After two years as a minor part of the rotation on the west coast, Polk had a productive season at Mississippi State and proved to be a reliable target for quarterback Will Rogers. In fact, he set the university’s all-time single season mark for receptions and yards. Is he just scratching the surface of what he can accomplish?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 195 pounds

Jersey Number: 10

Stats (2021): 105 receptions, 1,046 yards, 9 touchdowns

Makai Polk is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1030 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/o0wBRqTRd6 #RAS pic.twitter.com/jdMrTlUBJt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Texas A&M (2021), Alabama (2021), Vanderbilt (2021), Auburn (2021)

Best Game: Vanderbilt (2021)

Worst Game: Alabama (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Routes seem more reliant on timing than burst off the line of scrimmage. Sells the go route before making his break to an out, in or stop. Finds soft spots vs zone and sits in them well. Throws hesitation steps in during the stem to throw the DB off. Can lose the physical match against corners near the goal line. Good spatial awareness near the sideline. Drops his hips at the routes breaking point. Capable of giving the QB an open throwing window on extended plays.

Blocking: Willing to throw his body in for a block if the run is coming his way at times, on the other times he shows a lack of interest.

Contested Catch Ability: Capable of going up and high pointing the football, but lacks the physicality to win through contact. Not a big contested catch threat.

Beating Press: Lacks a wide range of releases, and to be fair wasn’t asked to display many. Doesn’t burst off the line of scrimmage or show any variation in his steps, waits till the stem of the route to show hesitation moves and stutter steps.

Long Speed: Rumored to run around the 4.5’s. Doesn’t look to be the fastest on tape, takes a while to get to top gear.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Lacks the top-end speed to really separate, wins with route tempo and timing rather than separation.

Ball Skills: Reliable sure hands, won’t see many on the ground that are thrown his way.

YAC Ability: Elusive enough to perform a jump cut and make a defender miss, but won’t see him busting off any big gains after the catch.

Ball Tracking: Phenomenal ball tracker, able to track the ball through traffic, over his shoulder, and deep.

Versatility: Predominately used as an outside receiver at Mississippi State, might be best suited for the slot in the NFL until he can add more releases to his toolbox. Slot receivers are generally showed less press man, but he lacks the shiftiness to stay there long term.

Strengths:

Has good, reliable hands, won’t see many drops on balls thrown his way unless it’s a contested catch scenario. Works back to the QB and finds open throwing windows. Very good at tracking the ball deep, and has good spatial awareness, especially near the goal line and sideline. Has good route tempo.

Weaknesses:

Lacks top end speed, and takes a while to get to top gear. Doesn’t separate the best and wins by finding open throwing windows. Lacks the physicality to win in contested catch scenarios, often gets out physicaled and the pass results in a pass break up. Lacks elite after the catch ability, will make one defender miss with a jump cut, but won’t bust off a big run.

Fit with the Cowboys:

It appears the Cowboys may be embracing the philosophy on consistent churn at the wide receiver position. Whether or not they add a player at the position early or not is the question, but they assuredly will take one over draft weekend.

Polk, if drafted by the Cowboys, would fit relatively well as a Michael Gallup clone. He does not bring the contested catch ability Gallup brings, but he does a good job of working back to the QB and finding open throwing windows. He would need to work primarily out of the slot, where he faces less press coverage as he develops more releases to add to his tool box. He lacks top end speed, but the Cowboys haven’t coveted speed as a dominant trait in their receivers in quite some time.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 11.5 Beating Press (10) 6 Blocking (5) 2.5 YAC Ability (10) 6.8 Contested Catch Ability (10) 7 Ball Tracking (10) 9.25 Separation (10) 6.5 Long Speed (10) 7.4 Ball Skills (10) 9.25 Versatility (10) 8

Final Grade:

74.2, 4th round player

