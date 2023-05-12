All Cowboys draft picks officially signed; contract details
Along with Thursday’s news that tight end Luke Schoonmaker and cornerback Eric Scott Jr. had formally signed their rookie deals came an expressed goal from the front office: to have all eight of this year’s draft picks under contract before the end of the weekend.
They gave themselves four days. It took one.
Every member of the Cowboys’ 2023 draft class officially put pen to paper on Thursday, just in time for the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday.
Here’s a dollars-and-cents breakdown on the contract given to each of this year’s picks, according to Spotrac.
DT Mazi Smith: 4 years, $13.27M
Michigan football defeats Maryland, 34-27, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 24, 2022.
4 years, $13,274,696
Signing bonus: $6,654,324
Fully guaranteed
Annual average salary (AAV): $3,318,674
Cap hit: $2,413,581
Fifth-year option for 2027
TE Luke Schoonmaker: 4 years, $6.27M
The University of Michigan football team beats Indiana, 31-10, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Oct. 8, 2022.
4 years, $6,266,688
Signing bonus: $1,557,592
Guaranteed: $2,592,441
AAV: $1,566,672
Cap hit: $1,139,398
LB DeMarvion Overshown: 4 years, $5.39M
Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) reacts after blocking a punt against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
4 years, $5,390,028
Signing bonus: $920,020
Guaranteed: $920,020
AAV: $1,347,507
Cap hit: $980,005
DE Viliami Fehoko: 4 years, $4.53M
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Hank Bachmeier #19 of the Boise State Broncos is pressured by defensive end Viliami Fehoko #42 of the San Jose State Spartans in the second half of the Mountain West Football Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spartans defeated the Broncos 34-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
4 years, $4,530,756
Signing bonus: $690,756
Guaranteed: $690,756
AAV: $1,132,689
Cap hit: $922,689
OT Asim Richards: 4 years, $4.08M
Asim Richards
University of North Carolina Football v Florida A&M
Kenan Stadium
Chapel Hill, NC
Saturday, August 27, 2022
4 years, $4,084,976
Signing bonus: $244,976
Guaranteed: $244,976
AAV: $1,021,244
Cap hit: $811,244
CB Eric Scott Jr.: 4 years, $4.06M
Nov 13, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (12) returns an interception in the first quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
4 years, $4,058,304
Signing bonus: $218,304
Guaranteed: $218,304
AAV: $1,014,576
Cap hit: $804,576
RB Deuce Vaughn: 4 years, $3.97M
Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball ahead of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) for a touchdown during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
4 years, $3,973,336
Signing bonus: $133,336
Guaranteed: $133,336
AAV: $993,334
Cap hit: $783,334
WR Jalen Brooks: 4 years, $3.92M
4 years, $3,922,360
Signing bonus: $82,360
Guaranteed: $82,360
AAV: $980,590
Cap hit: $770,590