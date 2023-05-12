All Cowboys draft picks officially signed; contract details

Along with Thursday’s news that tight end Luke Schoonmaker and cornerback Eric Scott Jr. had formally signed their rookie deals came an expressed goal from the front office: to have all eight of this year’s draft picks under contract before the end of the weekend.

They gave themselves four days. It took one.

Every member of the Cowboys’ 2023 draft class officially put pen to paper on Thursday, just in time for the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Here’s a dollars-and-cents breakdown on the contract given to each of this year’s picks, according to Spotrac.

DT Mazi Smith: 4 years, $13.27M

Michigan football defeats Maryland, 34-27, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 24, 2022.

4 years, $13,274,696

Signing bonus: $6,654,324

Fully guaranteed

Annual average salary (AAV): $3,318,674

Cap hit: $2,413,581

Fifth-year option for 2027

TE Luke Schoonmaker: 4 years, $6.27M

The University of Michigan football team beats Indiana, 31-10, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Oct. 8, 2022.

4 years, $6,266,688

Signing bonus: $1,557,592

Guaranteed: $2,592,441

AAV: $1,566,672

Cap hit: $1,139,398

LB DeMarvion Overshown: 4 years, $5.39M

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) reacts after blocking a punt against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

4 years, $5,390,028

Signing bonus: $920,020

Guaranteed: $920,020

AAV: $1,347,507

Cap hit: $980,005

DE Viliami Fehoko: 4 years, $4.53M

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Hank Bachmeier #19 of the Boise State Broncos is pressured by defensive end Viliami Fehoko #42 of the San Jose State Spartans in the second half of the Mountain West Football Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spartans defeated the Broncos 34-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

4 years, $4,530,756

Signing bonus: $690,756

Guaranteed: $690,756

AAV: $1,132,689

Cap hit: $922,689

OT Asim Richards: 4 years, $4.08M

Asim Richards

University of North Carolina Football v Florida A&M

Kenan Stadium

Chapel Hill, NC

Saturday, August 27, 2022

4 years, $4,084,976

Signing bonus: $244,976

Guaranteed: $244,976

AAV: $1,021,244

Cap hit: $811,244

CB Eric Scott Jr.: 4 years, $4.06M

Nov 13, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Eric Scott Jr. (12) returns an interception in the first quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

4 years, $4,058,304

Signing bonus: $218,304

Guaranteed: $218,304

AAV: $1,014,576

Cap hit: $804,576

RB Deuce Vaughn: 4 years, $3.97M

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball ahead of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) for a touchdown during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

4 years, $3,973,336

Signing bonus: $133,336

Guaranteed: $133,336

AAV: $993,334

Cap hit: $783,334

WR Jalen Brooks: 4 years, $3.92M

4 years, $3,922,360

Signing bonus: $82,360

Guaranteed: $82,360

AAV: $980,590

Cap hit: $770,590

