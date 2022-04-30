Cowboys draft picks: Grades for Dallas selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys had another disappointing end to their season in January.

Amari Cooper is now a Cleveland Brown, and it would shock no one to see the Cowboys try to find another pass catcher for Dak Prescott alongside CeeDee Lamb.

Here's the Cowboys' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st Round, No. 24 overall | Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Smith is a late-riser in the process, though there are questions as to where he plays most in the NFL.

2nd Round, No. 56 overall | Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Williams can be a situational pass rusher as a rookie, but how much more can he do?

3rd Round, No. 88 overall | Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Consistency and playing through physicality is an issue for Tolbert, who otherwise played really well at South Alabama.

4th Round, No. 129 overall | Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Instant grade: B

5th Round, No. 155 overall (from Cleveland) | Matt Waletzko, OL, North Dakota

Instant grade: B-plus

5th Round, No. 167 overall | DaRon Bland, DB, Fresno State

Instant grade: C

5th Round, No. 176 overall (compensatory) | Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Instant grade: A-minus

5th Round, No. 178 overall (compensatory) | John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas

Instant grade: B

